Taylor Swift scores sixth #1 album with 'Lover'

Valheria RochaAll the world loves Lover.

Taylor Swift's new album had debuted at #1 on the Billboard album chart with the biggest sales week for any album since her own Reputation back in 2017. It's her sixth #1 album overall.

Lover sold 867,000 units in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. Of that, 679,000 were actual album sales. Both numbers represent the largest sales week for any album since Reputation debuted with 1.238 million units in its first week. Of that total. 1.216 million were actual album sales.

The big difference between the two albums: Reputation wasn't available on streaming services until three weeks after its physical release, which means that most fans ran out and bought the album right away, rather than having to wait to stream it later on. Lover is Taylor's first album ever to be available on streaming services in its first week.

Also, fans who purchased Reputation got better access to tickets for the Reputation Stadium Tour, further goosing sales. Taylor hasn't announced any plans to tour in support of Lover.

While it didn't break sales records itself, Lover has helped Taylor score a few new ones. She's now the only woman with six albums that have sold at least 500,000 copies in a single week. The only other artist to have done that is Eminem. She's still the only artist to ever have had had four different albums sell a million copies in a single week.

With Lover's #1 debut, Taylor now ties Lady Gaga for the most number one albums in this decade among female artist: five. Drake leads all acts this decade with nine.

Finally, Lover had the second-biggest streaming week for an album by a female artist, or for a pop album in general -- second only to Ariana Grande's thank u, next.

