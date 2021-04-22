Taylor Swift scores first airplay number-one from evermore with “Willow”

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift is probably still celebrating the number-one debut of her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), but now she can pause and celebrate a number-one achievement from the album she put out before that one: evermore.

Taylor’s single “Willow” debuted at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in December, but now it’s hit the top of the publication’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. It’s the first chart the song has reached number one on that actually measures radio airplay.

“Willow” is Taylor’s eighth number one on the chart, which has been around for 25 years. She and Katy Perry are now tied in third place for the most number-ones on the survey; Maroon 5 has the most with 14, followed by Pink with 10. Prior to “Willow,” she hadn’t been in pole position since “Delicate” did the trick in July of 2018.

“Willow,” which is also top 10 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart, is one of several songs from evermore that have done well, chart-wise: “Coney Island” was top 20 on Adult Alternative Airplay, while “No Body, No Crime” made it to #54 on Country Airplay.

Meanwhile, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), is also scaling a number of Billboard charts.

