Taylor Swift scores fifth billion-view video

It's taken ten years, but Taylor Swift's 2009 video for "You Belong With Me" has finally racked up one billion views. As a result, she now has a total of five videos that have reached that milestone, tying her with Sia as the female artist with the most billion-view clips.

The other Taylor videos that have reached a billion views or more including “Blank Space," “Shake It Off,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and the star-studded “Bad Blood” ft. Kendrick Lamar.

Of those four, “Shake It Off” has the most views – 2.8 billion – followed by “Blank Space” with 2.5 billion. “Bad Blood” is next with 1.3 billion views, and “Look What You Made Me Do” has racked up 1.1 billion.

Of Taylor’s current videos, namely “Lover,” “You Need to Calm Down” and “ME!,” the latter has the most views: 276 million.

