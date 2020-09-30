Taylor Swift says Yungblud "took my breath away" with his "cardigan" cover

Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

English singer Yungblud‘s mash-up cover of Taylor Swift‘s “cardigan” and Avril Lavigne‘s ballad “I’m With You” has taken Swift’s breath away — literally.

The rocker made waves during his Tuesday appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge by seamlessly tying the two hits together while being backed by a socially distanced string quartet.

Yungblud started off his vulnerable ballad by singing a slowed down acoustic version of the folklore cut before cuing the strings as he began incorporating lyrics from Lavigne’s 2002 single.

It didn’t take long for the cover to wind up on Swift’s radar, who immediately took to Twitter to fawn over the mash-up.

“WELL this took my breath away,” the Grammy winner gushed. “I’m honored to hear Cardigan intertwined with the wonderful @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m with you’. Bravo and thanks @yungblud!!”

The “Shake It Off” singer earned a swift response from the British rocker, who replied, “thankyou for creating such a beautiful song.”

Yungblud also shared his reaction to seeing the tweet for the first time, posting a video to his Instagram stories of him staring in complete shock before elatedly covering his mouth.

You can now listen to the “cardigan” mash-up on YouTube.

WELL this took my breath away and I’m honored to hear Cardigan intertwined with the wonderful @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m with you’. Bravo and thanks @yungblud!! 👏👏🙏🙏 https://t.co/uN69AADh4f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 29, 2020