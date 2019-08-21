Taylor Swift says she'll re-record her old songs to regain control of them

CBS Sunday Morning

Not long after Taylor Swift wrote her explosive Tumblr post expressing her horror at the fact that her record company -- and therefore the masters of her previous recordings -- were being sold to Scooter Braun, no less a celebrity than Kelly Clarkson suggested a new course of action. Turns out Taylor's taking her advice.

Kelly tweeted to Taylor, "just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on, exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions."

She added, "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

Now, Taylor tells CBS Sunday Morning that she's planning to do just that. In an interview set to air this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, CBS' Tracy Smith asks Taylor, "Might you [re-record your songs]?"

“Oh yeah,” Taylor responds. “That’s a plan?” Smith asks. “Yeah, absolutely,” says Taylor.

In the interview, Taylor also tells Smith that she didn't find out that Braun was buying her record label until the story was "online," and says nobody in her inner circle knew about it. The label's original owner, Scott Borchetta, who signed Taylor as a teenager, has written a lengthy posting disputing Taylor's version of the story.

Also in the CBS Sunday Morning sit-down, Taylor talks about her songwriting process, what it's been like growing up in the music industry and gives a peek into her life today.

