Taylor Swift Says She Goes From Zero To Wizard In 2 Drinks!

Taylor Swift took a seat on the couch on Thursday night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and she laid out what she will be doing and probably won’t be doing this weekend.

Swift, who will appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend (October 5th) admitted to the talk show host that she goes “from zero to legitimately thinking I’m a wizard in two drinks.”

The confession comes after Taylor was seen on social media drinking mojitos which prompted the hashtag #DrunkTaylor.

Taylor will probably stay away from drinking and posting this weekend especially since she’ll be the musical guest on SNL. Taylor says she plans on performing “Lover” in a new way she’s never done before as well as a song she’s never performed before.

How many drinks take you from “zero to the wizard?