Taylor Swift says she "felt so much lighter" after reconciling with Katy Perry

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were once rivals, but now they go together like burgers and fries.

Taylor’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down” features Katy in a hamburger costume and Taylor dressed like an order of French fries embracing lovingly. Now Taylor reveals that the two former frenemies buried the hatchet quite some time ago.

“She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch — like an actual olive branch — to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” Taylor tells U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show. “From that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

Taylor says the two eventually ran into each other at a party and hugged it out in person, and then hung out at another party after that.

“It was just, like, something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” she says.

But before they went public with their reconciliation, Taylor says they wanted to make sure things were “solid” between them - and now it seems things are.

On Monday, Katy shared photos from the music video set, captioning it, “This meal is BEEF-free.” Taylor also posted a pic of the two in their burger and fries costumes, writing, “A happy meal.”

