Taylor Swift says she felt “imposter syndrome” as a director

Taylor Swift is more than just a singer — she’s a director, too — and she’s opening up about the “imposter syndrome” she felt when adding that new title to her name.

During a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film at Tribeca Festival in New York City, the pop star, 32, shared how she became interested in working behind the camera.

“I was always curious,” she said, according to Variety. “I started to venture into the edit [for music videos] and making changes and meddling…it started with meddling.”

Swift, who wrote and directed the short film, added that she felt out of place at times.

“I had this imposter syndrome in my head saying, ‘No, you don’t do that. Other people do that who went to school to do that,'” she explained.

However, she isn’t letting her prior feelings stop her from continuing her work behind the scenes.

“It would be so fantastic to write and direct something…a feature,” she said. “I don’t see it being bigger, in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate.”

