Taylor Swift says report about her alleged private jet usage is “blatantly incorrect”

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift is trying to shake off a report that claims she’s the celebrity whose private jet emitted the most carbon into the atmosphere so far this year.

To recap, Yard released its report on celebrity plane usage after climate activists slammed Kylie Jenner for taking a 17-minute private flight. The point of the report was to discuss how private jet emissions further contribute to climate change.

While Jenner’s personal plane didn’t make it high up on Yard’s roundup of celebrity jets that spend the most time in the air, Taylor’s came in first place. The study found her private jet had taken 170 flights since January, which emitted an estimated 8,293.54 tonnes ﻿of carbon into the atmosphere.

It wasn’t long before Taylor began trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, which forced the “Shake It Off” singer to defend her reputation.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” her reps told Yard in a statement. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Unfortunately for Taylor, that statement isn’t appeasing her critics. While the “Carolina” singer might not be on board for all of those flights, activists are taking issue with how much carbon her privately-owned plane is putting into the atmosphere.

