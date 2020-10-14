Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga among America’s richest self-made women

Beth Garrabrant

Who are the richest self-made women in America? Forbes knows the answer, releasing its list of America’s greatest self-made female billionaires and millionaires. The list includes some of the biggest names in music, such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

At number 97, Lady Gaga made the list for the first time thanks to her flourishing music career, which increased her net worth to $150 million. She tied with another newcomer, Jennifer Lopez, who also hit the $150 million mark thanks to her music, movie and TV endeavors.

Rihanna clinched the honors of being the richest musician on the list; She has a mind-blowing $600 million in the bank thanks to her sprawling Fenty beauty and lingerie line on top of her music career. The “Umbrella” singer placed 33rd overall.

Beyoncé, at #55, amassed $420 million this year thanks to her music career and her booming Ivy Park activewear line. Taylor Swift, with a net worth of $365 million from her music alone, was #62.

Other musical acts to make the list were Madonna at 40, Celine Dion at 51 and Barbra Streisand at 56.

Entertainment-wise, Kris Jenner placed at number 92 with a worth of $190 million, thanks to daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner‘s lucrative beauty deals with industry giant Coty. Those deals raised her financial profile because the “momager” takes a 10 percent cut of all the family’s earnings.

Kim herself came in at number 24 this year. She’s the richest self-made celebrity, with a net worth of $780 million. Her youngest sister, Kylie was listed five places behind her in 29th, raking in $700 million.

Overall, roofing mogul Diane Hendricks topped this year’s roundup with an impressive $8 billion in the bank.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.