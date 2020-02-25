Taylor Swift reveals "The Man" music video is coming Thursday

Valheria RochaAfter releasing the lyric video for “The Man,” Taylor Swift is ready to give the Lover fan favorite the full music video treatment.

She posted a teaser image to Twitter Tuesday, featuring a bunch of colorful hands reaching out into a hallway. Instead of letting fans decipher what the image might mean, she told them outright: “There are 19 hands in the hallway...but only 2 days until The Man Music Video.”

Her comment is an acknowledgement of the fact that, prior to Lover's release, fans analyzed every image Taylor posted on social media, looking for clues in the number of objects in the photos, such as holes in a fence and palm trees.

“The Man” video officially drops February 27 at 7 a.m. ET.

