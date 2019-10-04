Taylor Swift reveals on 'Fallon' that she had a different name in mind for her album Lover

Republic Records

Republic Records(NEW YORK) -- Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show to join host Jimmy Fallon for an intense round of "Name that Song."

The challenge has Fallon's house band The Roots playing a popular song one instrument at a time until someone guesses it. Fallon ultimately lost to Taylor, getting only two songs to Taylor's three, but almost caused the artist walk off stage in shame because he recognized her song "Shake It Off" first.

Later, Taylor sat down with Jimmy to talk about her new album Lover, which she originally planned on calling "Daylight," but decided it was a little too "on the nose."

"My last album, Reputation, I saw as this nighttime album, like, in the city, in the nighttime," Taylor explained. "This one I saw as a daytime album."

Swift's also touched upon her upcoming tour and why she's only playing two U.S. tour dates: one in Boston and one in Los Angeles, the latter of which will mark the grand opening of Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, the future home of the National Football League’s L.A. Rams and Chargers football teams.

"Basically, I just kind of felt like this album, I was going to try something new. I haven't done festivals in a really long time and I just saw this album as like, a really festival-y album," said Taylor.

Jimmy then excitedly interrupted the "ME" singer with a bit of trivia about her L.A. show that even she didn't know: she will be the first woman ever to open a new NFL stadium.

"Really now?" said Taylor, shocked. "Not the last."

The sit-down also led to an embarrassing moment for Swift, courtesy of her mom, who provided Fallon with a video of a drugged-up Taylor struggling to eat bananas following Lasik eye surgery.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.