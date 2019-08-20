Taylor Swift reveals new fashion collab with Stella McCartney online, pop-up shop coming

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift doesn't just have new music for her fans: She's got a whole new line of clothing, too -- and you can check it all out now online.

Taylor's posted all the looks from her new collaboration with Stella McCartney -- called Stella X Taylor Swift -- on her official website. The collection ranges from hoodies and tees, to jackets, purses, bags and caps. All the items incorporate Taylor's current pastel palette, as well as images of a winged heart, cats and even a unicorn.

Most of the items are adorned with the Stella X Taylor Swift logo, but some incorporate lyrics from the songs on Taylor's new album Lover, including the lyric from the title track, "There's a dazzling haze/a mysterious way about you dear." Other shirts have the full track listing of Lover on the back or front.

Other tees and hoodies read, "To My Lover," while another appears to read "Like a Tennessee Stella McCartney." Is that a song lyric? And if so, did she write it before or after she decided to team up with McCartney?

Yet another shirt is printed with the line "Summer's a knife" -- which we can only assume is either from the song "Cruel Summer" or "Death by a Thousand Cuts."

Taylor will give fans the scoop on the whole collection on Thursday when she does a YouTube live session at 5 p.m. On Instagram, she writes, "It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover. Can’t wait to show you what we've been working on."

Taylor also promises details on "The Lover Experience" pop-up shop, which will be open Friday through Sunday in New York City. You'll be able to check out the complete merch line in person at the shop.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.