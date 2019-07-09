Taylor Swift reveals more "YNTCD" secrets in new behind-the-scenes video

TAS Rights Management

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift's back with another behind-the-scenes look at her elaborate video for "You Need to Calm Down." In this one, she explains why, in the video, we see her trailer erupt into flames as she heads to the pool.

"It's this whole metaphorical symbolism of, there's this flaming toxicity on my phone that sets my trailer on fire," she explains. "And I don't even notice because it's, y'know, happy hour in the pool. 10 a.m.!"

And those are real flames you see engulfing the trailer, too -- in the behind-the-scenes clip, you can see crew guys literally setting it on fire and ducking as the flames woosh out.

"I was like, 'Don't even think about how flammable this coat is,'" Taylor jokes after getting the shot where she walks away from the fire.

We also see Taylor floating in the pool -- which is heated, by the way -- and getting her shoe adjusted by a crew guy. There are also plenty of shots of her walking around in that fifties-style bathing suit, and filming the blender scene in her trailer.

"You Need to Calm Down" is from Taylor's album Lover, which is out next month. Tomorrow night, she might perform that track during her Amazon Prime Day concert, which starts streaming at 9 p.m. EDT.

In other Taylor news, a source confirms to People magazine that the singer spent the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the Caribbean with her girlfriends -- but it wasn't because she wanted to avoid the spotlight following the Scooter Braun controversy.

“Taylor loves a good sun vacation. One of her favorite spots to visit is the Caribbean islands,” the source dished, adding, "Her July 4th vacation was long-planned. It had nothing to do with her getting away from any drama.”

