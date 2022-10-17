Taylor Swift reveals “‘Midnights’ Manifest” schedule of video premieres and more, shares lyrics via Spotify

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s got a busy couple of weeks ahead of her, as she rolls out the promotional activities for her new album Midnights, due out Friday.

On Instagram, Taylor posted a video detailing what fans can expect in the near future, starting this Thursday: A teaser trailer will be released during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

Friday, the album arrives, followed by what is described as a “special very chaotic surprise” at 3 a.m ET. At 8 a.m ET, the music video for one of Midnights’ tracks, “Anti-Hero,” premieres, along with what’s described as a #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts. The lyric videos for other tracks drop at 8 p.m. ET.

As previously announced, Taylor will then appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24. Tuesday the 25th we’ll get another music video — so far, she hasn’t told us which one it’ll be. Next Friday, October 28, Taylor will appear on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Meanwhile, Sunday night at midnight, naturally, Taylor released a first look at the lyrics of the album in partnership with Spotify. A billboard in New York City’s Times Square reads, “I should not be left to my own devices.” More lyrics will be revealed on billboards around the world, and on Spotify, this week.

Along with the lyric reveals, Taylor will also be sharing clips about Midnights on the pre-save page of Spotify’s mobile version. In the first clip, she says she’s going to reveal “five things that kept me up at night and helped inspire the Midnights album.” She then reveals what one of those things is: “Self-loathing.”

There’s also exclusive merch available via that pre-save page.

