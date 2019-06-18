Taylor Swift reveals how she and Katy Perry cooked up their burger and fries costumes

TAS Rights ManagementWe know Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have been on good terms for a while now, but they went public in Taylor’s new video for “You Need to Calm Down,” embracing lovingly while dressed as a burger and fries.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1 Taylor explains that she initially pitched the video idea to Katy via text and wasn’t sure if she’d be down to do it -- but Katy was on board.

"I sent it to her and she was like, ‘I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness,’" Taylor says.

She adds that the idea for the burger and fries costumes wasn’t part of her initial treatment, but she was inspired by Katy’s burger outfit at the MET Gala after-party this year.

“I was like, ‘Can we do a burger and fries as, like, a metaphor for two people who belong together?’ Like people who are a perfect pair,” Taylor says. “And she thought it was really funny, so we did it.”

As Taylor previously stated, the two former rivals buried the hatchet after Katy sent a note and an actual olive branch to Taylor before her Reputation tour. When they ran into each other again, Taylor says, they realized they had “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other."

In other Taylor news, she's thrilled that Cher has retweeted the scene from the video that shows a framed slogan reading, "I am a rich man." That's what Cher claims she told her mom, after her mom suggested she "marry a rich man."

Taylor wrote, "When you have a song about being calm and the video has a Cher quote in it and she posts it so henceforth you are not able to be calm anymore."

