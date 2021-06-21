Taylor Swift reveals her dad stockpiled guitar picks from her Red era

Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images

Taylor Swift caused her dad, Scott Swift, to start trending on Twitter after shouting him out in an adorable Father’s Day tribute.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine,” the Grammy winner wrote before diving in a cute anecdote from a recent conversation of theirs.

According to Taylor, her dad “called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed’.”

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed’. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2021

The revelation caused fans to demand that Scott release his stockpiled Red-era guitar picks, joking they are “From The Vault,” a term Taylor coined when she re-released her Fearless album that included several never-before-heard tracks.

The activity led to Scott Swift and “Papa Swift” to trend on Twitter in the U.S. on Sunday.

On Friday, the “willow” singer surprised fans with news that she will be releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19. The offering will include 30 tracks, including a 10-minute song that has fans buzzing could be the original version of “All Too Well.”

Red, Taylor’s fourth studio album, was originally released in 2012 and contained hits “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.” It was also nominated for two Grammy Awards.

