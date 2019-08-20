Taylor Swift revealing "Lover" lyrics via Spotify's "Lover Enhanced Album" playlist

TValheria Rochaaylor Swift gave fans a lot to think about last week when she released the track list for her new album Lover, but now she's giving fans even more stuff to obsess over. She's releasing excerpts of the songs' lyrics every day this week via a new Spotify playlist.

It's called Love, Taylor: The Lover Enhanced Album, and in a welcome video, Taylor explains, "Every day until the release of my new album Lover, I'll be sharing unreleased lyrics that nobody's seen before, so keep checking back."

In the first excerpt, Taylor recites the following lyrics: "I can't talk to you when you're like this: staring out the window like I'm not you're favorite town. I'm New York City!" While those lyrics play, you can see a handwritten note with the lyrics on it.

Taylor doesn't indicate which Lover song those lyrics are from, but they could be from the song "Cornelia Street," which is a street in Manhattan where she reportedly owns, or used to own, property.

In addition to the previously released songs from Lover, the playlist also includes songs by everyone from the Dixie Chicks -- who are featured on the album -- to Phil Collins, Nicki Minaj, Blondie, Annie Lennox, Kesha and Lana Del Rey.

Billboard reports that Spotify plans to bring Taylor's lyrics to life via "love letters" that will show up in surprise locations all around the world.

