Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster fiasco: “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone”

If you think you’re angry that you couldn’t get Taylor Swift tickets, just know that Taylor Swift is even angrier than you are.

Following days of reports detailing Swifties’ struggles to buy tickets to the superstar’s Eras tour — access codes not working, hours-long waits and ridiculous prices — Taylor herself has finally responded, and she is not happy. The thing that makes her the most upset about the whole situation, it seems, is that she trusted someone else with her fans’ experience, and they failed her.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans…I’ve brought so many elements of my career in-house…SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

That’s why, she continues, “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships…and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

Taylor went on to say, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured that they could.”

She notes that it’s “truly amazing” that 2.4 million people got tickets, but added, “It really p****s me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Taylor says she’s “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” and concludes, “All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.”

