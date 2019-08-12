Taylor Swift responds to the “Drunk Taylor” memes taking the internet by storm

Scott Kirkland/FOX

Scott Kirkland/FOXDrunk Taylor Swift is a whole mood.

The singer is now officially a meme that's taking over the Internet after a video of her apparently tipsy and dancing to her own song was posted online Sunday.

The video was taken at a bash Taylor threw on Saturday in L.A. to celebrate her 10 MTV VMA nominations. The guest list included many of the stars of her "You Need to Calm Down Video," including Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 contestant A'keria Davenport.

Davenport is the one who shot the clip and posted it on Instagram. It features Taylor, wearing a sparkly rainbow-colored dress, dancing dramatically to "You Need to Calm Down" and miming some of the lyrics – seemingly after enjoying a few drinks.

Fans loved seeing Taylor let loose and thus a meme was born. Not even Taylor could avoid her new meme-status and she later posted about it on Instagram.

"Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the 'ME!' & 'YNTCD' videos with me- and we had so much fun that 'Drunk Taylor' is trending on Twitter. CHEERS," she wrote, alongside some group pics from the night.

Taylor certainly has a lot to celebrate. Last night, she picked up the Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards, and her new album, Lover, comes out August 23.

