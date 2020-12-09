Taylor Swift responds to fan who used "Christmas Tree Farm" in charitable holiday light display

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It’s the season of giving, and Taylor Swift is doing her part.

As previously reported, she donated $13,000 each to two moms struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. And in another recent gesture of kindness, the singer reached out to a fan who used her song “Christmas Tree Farm” in her family’s light display.

Sarah Bailey, a 25-year-old from Ohio, posted her family’s annual Christmas light show on social media, revealing in the caption that they were also providing a COVID-safe food dropbox for people to drop off donations for the local food bank.

Sarah tagged Taylor hoping she would see — and she did!

Taylor sent Sarah a DM, writing, “Sarah! I loved your family’s Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ to create such a fun spectacle.”

“I really love how you’ve chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank,” she continued. “I’ve made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays!”

Sarah tells Entertainment Tonight that when she saw Taylor’s message she “screamed and jumped up.”

“I immediately called everyone I know and posted the message on social media and the response has been incredible,” she says.

By Andrea Tuccillo

