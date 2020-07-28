Taylor Swift responds to accusations about 'folklore' logo, takes immediate action

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift and her team have moved swiftly — pun intended — to respond to accusations that she copied the logo for the merchandise that goes with her new album folklore from a Black-owned business called The Folklore.

In a statement, her team said, “Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out.”

The statement continues, “In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change.”

Amira Rasool, owner of The Folklore and the person who originally raised the complaint, has now tweeted, “I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page.“

In addition, Rasool issued a statement to InStyle saying that her lawyer had been in contact with Taylor’s manager, and added, “Taylor’s team took swift action to have ‘the’ removed from all merchandise…It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right.”

In an Instagram post shared on July 24, Rasool originally stated that she believed the designer of Taylor’s merch ripped off her company’s logo.

She wrote, “I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.”

I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. https://t.co/8KR5IaYkIs — Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 28, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.