Taylor Swift releases new song “Carolina” from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Taylor Swift‘s new single “Carolina” has arrived!

The highly anticipated new track, which was released Friday, is from the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing, an adaptation of Delia Owens bestselling 2018 novel of the same name.

Taking to Instagram after the release, Swift shared a clip of the song’s lyric video and explained, “About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally.”

“The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness… and the world’s betrayal of it,” she continued. “I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it.”

That message is clearly evidenced in the song’s lyrics as Swift croons, “Into the mist, into the clouds / No, you didn’t see me here / They’ll make a fest, I’ll make it count / Carolina knows.”

“Carolina” comes just three months after it was teased in the trailer for ﻿Where The Crawdads Sing. ﻿At the time, Swift shared that she “got absolutely lost in [the book] when I read it years ago.”

“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” she added.

“Carolina” is available to stream now. Where the Crawdads Sing arrives in theaters July 15.

