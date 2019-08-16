Taylor Swift releases new single, "Lover"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsTaylor Swift is getting you through the weekend with brand-new music.

As promised last Sunday during the Teen Choice Awards, she dropped her new song, "Lover," at the stroke of midnight EST Friday. It's the title track from her upcoming album, which arrives August 23. It also happens to be one of Taylor's favorite tracks.

“This has one of my favorite [song] bridges,” Taylor previously gushed to Vogue. “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.”

The tender song is an open love letter to Taylor's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and features a slow but retro romantic beat.

"And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me/And at every table, I'll save you a seat," she sings in the Jack Antonoff co-produced track, giving her fans a glimpse at what her relationship with Joe is like.

Taylor takes a a more vulnerable tone in the bridge as she sings: "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue/All's well that ends well to end up with you/ Swear to be over dramatic and true to my lover."

As previously reported, Taylor is partnering with YouTube Originals for a live stream event on August 22 at 5 p.m. ET, titled Taylor Swift -- Lover’s Lounge (Live).

Immediately following the event at 5:50 p.m. ET, YouTube will premiere Taylor’s video for “Lover.”

Earlier that same day, Taylor will deliver a special performance in New York’s Central Park on ABC’s Good Morning America.

