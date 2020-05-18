Taylor Swift releases live recordings from 'City of Lover Concert'

David Hogan © 2020 TAS Rights Management LLC

If you couldn't get enough of Taylor Swift's City of Lover Concert special, which aired Sunday night on ABC, the singer has released live versions of the songs performed at the 2019 Paris gig.

Seven live tracks are now available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube as a Lover, Live from Paris EP: “Lover,” "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down," "Cornelia Street," "Death by a Thousand Cuts," "The Archer," and "Daylight."

Taylor previously released the live version of “The Man” back in February.

And if you missed the City of Lover concert, you can stream that, too. It’s available now on Hulu, Disney+ and Tencent Music Entertainment.

The intimate concert at Paris' Olympia Music Hall last September was the first and last Lover show for Taylor, since she was later forced to cancel all 2020 appearances and performances, including her highly anticipated Lover Fest East and West concerts, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

