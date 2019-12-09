Taylor Swift reacts to "CATS" Golden Globes nom: "This is just purrfect"

Universal Pictures/Polydor RecordsTaylor Swift has reacted to her Golden Globes nomination in typical cat-lady fashion.

As previously reported, Taylor has received her third Globes nod for "Beautiful Ghosts," the song she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the upcoming movie musical, CATS, in which she also stars.

On Instagram, Taylor writes, "I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe - it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA."

She adds, "I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes. Watching the character Victoria, played by [Francesca Hayward] inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result. "

And Taylor finishes her statement by noting, "Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect."

I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe - it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA. pic.twitter.com/f8Ypo3b9VW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 9, 2019

