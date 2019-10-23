Taylor Swift reacts to bestie Selena Gomez’s new song

Sophie Muller

Sophie MullerTaylor Swift is fan of her bestie Selena Gomez’s new song, “Lose You to Love Me.”

She posted a supportive message to her Instagram Story following the track’s release at midnight.

“This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph,” Taylor wrote.

She added, “I love you so much @selenagomez.”

The heartbreaking yet hopeful track contains revealing lyrics which many believe were inspired by Selena’s breakup with Justin Bieber. For example, she sings, "In two months you replaced us.” Justin was spotted with his now wife Hailey in June of last year, just two months after he and Selena reportedly broke up.

“Lose You to Love Me” Selena’s first new solo release from her upcoming follow-up to 2015’s Revival. The track was co-produced by Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.