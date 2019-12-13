Taylor Swift puts Scooter Braun and "toxic male privilege" on blast during Billboard acceptance speech

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift, the music industry's self-professed "resident loud person," drew a line in the sand against Scooter Braun during her 15-minute acceptance speech of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award on Thursday.

Swift attended Billboard's Women in Music event and started off her fiery speech by reflecting on her experiences throughout the decade. Most notably, however, when her former label sold her music catalog -- reportedly without her content -- to the mega-producer.

"Lately there's been a new shift that has affected me personally and that I feel is a potentially harmful force in our industry," The now-30-year-old prefaced before digging into the meat of the controversy. "And that is the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying our music as if it's real estate."

After remarking that Braun never contacted her about his intention of buying her music, Swift adds, "I'm fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it, though."

She then remarks, "And let me just say that the definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying 'But he's always been nice to me' when I'm raising valid concerns about artists and their rights to own their music."

Swift cheekily adds, "And of course he's nice to you. If you're in this room you have something he needs."

The Lover artist then turns to her initial concerns by stating, "The fact is that private equity is what enabled this man to think, according to his own social media post, that he could 'buy me.' But, I'm obviously not going willingly."

Swift then thanked the women in the industry who "had my back" and that she will never forget their kindness "like, ever" -- a reference to her 2012 hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.