Taylor Swift praises Fleabag creator, BTS hails Halsey, America Ferrera salutes Selena in 'TIME' 100 issue

Rosalind O’Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

TIME magazine’s new issue spotlights the TIME 100: The Most Influential People in the World 2020, and has enlisted celebrities like BTS, Elton John and Taylor Swift to pen tributes to those influential people, who include Halsey, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

In the “Artists” category, Taylor was tapped to write an essay praising her pal Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of Fleabag, executive producer of Killing Eve, and co-writer of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

“A combination of razor-sharp instincts, killer wit and genuine care for the people she works with proved to be a winning hand,” Taylor writes, referring to Waller-Bridge’s Emmy wins. “Phoebe has a habit of creating complex female anti­heroes in a way that seemed previously reserved for male characters.”

Then, referring to a photo of Waller-Bridge post-Emmys, relaxing amid her many statuettes, Taylor wrote, noting, “It’s magical to see that all the rehearsals, baby steps, false starts and dead ends can lead to an extremely driven and unfathomably talented woman unwinding in a lounge chair surrounded by her winnings.”

BTS writes of their “Boy with Luv” collaborator Halsey, “Her bold spirit really shines through her music and performances, as well as her life. And that spirit and passion have been instilled in us and inspired artistic ambitions of our own.”

Actress America Ferrera writes of Selena, “[She] has been an outspoken advocate for immigrant rights in America…Selena courageously uses her global platform in service of her full identity.”

And Elton John writes of The Weeknd, “He has so many different types of music tucked up his sleeve that he incorporates into his vision…Like Prince, he marches to his own beat. That’s an exemplary way for an artist to be.”

By Andrea Dresdale

