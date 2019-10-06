Taylor Swift performs stripped down version of Lover and performs a new song

After a hilarous interview with Jimmy Fallon Friday night, Taylor Swift joined the cast of Saturday Night live to perform not one but two songs from her latest album “Lover.”

Of course, she performed her title track Lover, but in a new very romantic and vocally challenging way.

Then she picked up the pace by performing another track, “False God” for the first time ever!

What else was surprising is that Taylor brought her boo of three-years, Joe Alwyn, along with her for her performance.

The couple has been largely secretive about their relationship and are rarely seen together. The most we know about them is what T-Swift fans have decifiered from her songs. With an album like Lover, however, its clear to see how much he means to her.