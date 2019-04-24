Taylor Swift performs at "Time" 100 gala ahead of her big "new era" reveal

Taylor Hill/FilmMagicJust days before her big reveal on April 26, Taylor Swift took the stage at the Time 100 gala in New York Tuesday night.

The singer, who made Time’s 100 Most Influential People list this year, performed a five-song medley of her hits, including “Style,” “Delicate,” “Love Story,” “Shake It Off” and “New Years Day.”

Variety reports she also gave an impromptu speech mid-performance, during which she said she believes she was selected for the Time 100 list because of her songwriting.

“For me, writing, I’ve always known it was the main pillar holding up my career,” she told the crowd. “I’ve always looked at writing as sort of a protective armor, which is weird, cause you’d think writing about your life, that’s usually likened to vulnerability. But, I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life.”

“I use [writing] as a way to justify things that happen to me,” she continued. “Whether they’re good or bad, I like to honor the good times and really process the bad times.”

While Taylor didn’t provide any clues about her next era or what she’ll be revealing on April 26, she did dress in a pastel pink and yellow gown that matches the aesthetic she’s been teasing on social media as of late.

