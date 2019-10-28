Taylor Swift performing for China's annual Singles' Day shopping event

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift is heading to China to help kick off the country’s biggest online shopping day of the year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’ll perform at Alibaba Group’s annual Singles’ Day extravaganza at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 10. The show will be broadcast live across China.

It makes sense that Taylor would show her fans in China some love. Her latest album, Lover, broke records in the country. It sold one million copies in its first week there, making it China’s best-selling international album of 2019.

If you're not familiar with Singles’ Day, it was invented in the ‘90s as an alternative to Valentine’s Day and takes place November 11. In 2009, e-commerce company Alibaba Group capitalized on the holiday, turning it into the massive shopping event it is today. The holiday typically pulls in sales bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Last year’s event generated $30 billion in sales over Alibaba’s platforms in just 24 hours.

