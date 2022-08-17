Taylor Swift once asked to make a cameo in the ‘Twilight’ movies

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Did Taylor Swift almost appear in one of the Twilight movies? According to one of the directors, the answer is yes — but it’s a little more complicated than that.

Chris Weitz, who directed The Twilight Saga: New Moon, appeared on The Twilight Effect podcast to talk about his brush with the Grammy winner. Turns out Taylor, like most girls during the height of the Twilight saga, was a fan of the series.

In 2009, as New Moon was being made, Weitz said the singer asked if she could make a brief cameo in the upcoming flick.

“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but because she’s a Twihard,” he recalled. “But she will be, like, someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever. But she just wants to be in this movie.”

Weitz turned down the opportunity, which he said was “the hardest thing” to do. “The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen — for like five minutes — nobody’s going to be able to process anything,” he reasoned.

“I kicked myself for it, too,” Weitz admitted. “I was like, ‘Wow, I could have been hanging out with Taylor Swift!'”

He joked that Taylor must have thought he was a “jerk” to reject her at the time, but he ultimately thinks he made the right call. “Sometimes you make decisions you think … is for the best of the film,” said Weitz.

New Moon was released in theaters in November 2009 and grossed $709.8 million in the box office. It should be noted that Taylor was dating star Taylor Lautner, who played Jacob, at the time. They called it quits that December.

