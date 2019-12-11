Taylor Swift on the past decade: "I would have done everything exactly the same way"

Sami DrasinTaylor Swift has been named Billboard's Woman of the Decade, and in a cover story for the publication, she admits she wouldn't have any advice for the Taylor of 10 years ago.

"I would have done everything exactly the same way," she tells Billboard. "Because even the really tough things I’ve gone through taught me things that I never would have learned any other way."

"I really appreciate my experience, the ups and downs," she adds. "And maybe that seems ridiculously Zen, but … I’ve got my friends, who like me for the right reasons. I’ve got my family. I’ve got my boyfriend. I’ve got my fans. I’ve got my cats."

Taylor also discusses her plans to re-record all her albums starting next year. It's an attempt to devalue her original albums, now owned by her alleged enemy, Scooter Braun.

"The reason I’m rerecording my music...is because I do want my music to live on," she explains. "I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials. But I only want that if I own it."

"[The rerecording is] going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine," she says, explaining, "Going back in and knowing that [these songs] meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."

Taylor also reveals the reason she's not doing a regular tour next year.

"This is a year where I have to be there for my family -- there’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home,” she says. Billboard notes she's likely referring to her mom's ongoing cancer battle.

Read the full story now at Billboard.com.

