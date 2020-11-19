Taylor Swift named Songwriter of the Year at Apple Music Awards

While she’s likely to score a bunch of Grammy nominations next week, Taylor Swift has just scored a special honor: She’s been named Songwriter of the Year at the second annual Apple Music Awards.



This past year, Taylor’s surprise album folkore set a record for the most-streamed pop album on release date. In her acceptance speech, Taylor said, “Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it’s really special because this particular year was a year where I really feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans that I wasn’t able to see in concert.”

“I wasn’t able to reach out my hand and touch somebody’s hand in the front row, I wasn’t able to take pictures with fans, so this, it means a lot to me,” she continued.

“My songwriting, and the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the kinda dialogue back and forth, and that kind of emotional exchange, is what I feel like has really kept me going this year,” said Taylor. “And I really want to say thank you to the fans for that.”



Songwriter of the Year is a category that was chosen by Apple Music’s editorial team, as was Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The other Apple Music categories, like Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year, were based on streaming data that showed what users of the platform were listening to this year.



The winners of the other categories were rappers Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.

📽 Full Video: Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech on winning ‘Songwriter of the Year’ award at the 2020 Apple Music Awards for her lyrical masterpiece #folklore Congratulations @taylorswift13! pic.twitter.com/g0l1fcIUXi — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) November 19, 2020





