Taylor Swift makes unknown Irish musician’s day by grooving to his set, asking him for a selfie

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

As previously reported, Taylor Swift thrilled the staff of a bar and a restaurant in Belfast, Northern Ireland, when she unexpectedly dropped in last week. But it turns out she also thrilled the musician who happened to be performing in the bar that night.

Twenty-two-year-old singer Tiernán Heffron, who performs every Friday night at The Tipsy Bird, a cocktail bar in Belfast, says he but couldn’t believe it when Taylor walked in.

“My heart was beating so fast. I just went for it and I had her up singing and dancing…she was having a blast,” Heffron tells the BBC.

And that’s not all: Heffron shares that Taylor “came up to me in the middle of it with a big smile and said, ‘You’re so good — how can I follow you?'” When Heffron explained that he works at a school for special needs but has been working on music on the side, she asked to take a selfie with him.

“She tipped me for playing, told me she enjoyed my music and said, ‘You deserve this,'” Heffron gushed. She also left him with some wise words.

“She said, ‘Right now, you’re putting in your 10,000 hours: This is not your first gig, you’re confident and you’re going to do great,'” Heffron revealed.

Of course, Heffron now has the best publicity of all: A photo of himself with Taylor, plus a personal recommendation from the superstar.

As previously reported, Taylor was in Belfast to support her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who’s filming a new Hulu TV series there.

