Taylor Swift makes live performance of "betty" available as a single

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

After debuting her song “betty” Wednesday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Taylor Swift has now made the live, stripped-down acoustic performance available for streaming and download.

In addition, the video of the performance itself is now available on Taylor’s YouTube channel.

On top of that, Taylor’s released a new collection of merch called the “Showed Up at Your Party” collection, named after a line in the song. It features three t-shirts, two of which feature a heart with the names “James + Betty” inside it — the names of two characters in the song.

The other shows an image of a school, depicted in an old-fashioned cross-stitch pattern, with the lyric, “Betty, I won’t make assumptions about why you switched your homeroom, but I think it’s cause of me.”

Taylor has confirmed that she named the three characters in the song — James, Inez and Betty — after the children of her friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Her performance of “betty” on the ACMs was her first appearance on the country music awards show in seven years.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.