Taylor Swift makes history: ‘Midnights’ leads ‘Billboard’ 200 for fifth week

Taylor Swift continues to make history on the Billboard charts as her Midnights album claimed its fifth week at #1. This pushes her total number of weeks spent in the top spot to 60, making her the first female artist to ever achieve that number.

Taylor retains her third-place lead in the race for the most cumulative weeks atop the chart. She is quickly catching up with second-place finisher Elvis Presley, who notched 67 total career weeks at #1. However, Taylor still has ways to go before catching up with the Beatles, who led the chart for a whopping 132 weeks.

Looking back at Taylor’s recent chart leaders, folklore ruled the chart for eight weeks in 2020, while its sister album, evermore, led the chart for four weeks the following year. Her rereleased version Red spent two weeks at the top, while Fearless spent a week at #1.

As for her most recent #1 album, Midnights ﻿was streamed 117.93 million times and ﻿﻿60,000 more copies were sold over the past week.

