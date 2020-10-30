Taylor Swift lends her song "Only the Young" to new "get out the youth vote" ad

George Pimentel/Getty Images

For the first time ever, Taylor Swift has allowed one of her songs to be used in a political ad.

That’s according to California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who tells ABC News that he pitched Taylor on the idea of incorporating her song “Only the Young” — featured in her documentary Miss Americana — for an ad urging young people to vote. You can see it now on his Twitter feed.

“Up there’s the finish line. Our future is worth our fight,” he captioned the tweet, using a line from the song. “Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!”

Swalwell’s team put the ad together: It features Taylor’s song soundtracking images of various moments from the past four years: President Trump taking his mask off on the White House balcony, a protester being pushed down by police, protesters being tear-gassed, crying children, and adults, kids and teens participating in various marches and protests.

There are also images and soundbites from Vice-President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg says, “Think about how you would like the world to be for your daughters and granddaughters.”

In her song, Taylor, a Biden/Harris supporter, sings, “They aren’t gonna help us/Too busy helping themselves/They aren’t gonna change this/We gotta do it ourselves/They think that it’s over/But it’s just begun/Only one thing can save us/Only the young.”

She adds, “Don’t say you’re too tired to fight/It’s just a matter of time/Up there’s the finish line/Only the young/Can run.”

Swalwell also tells ABC News that he’s the “unofficial chair of the congressional Swifties caucus.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.