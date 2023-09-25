Taylor Swift leaves Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Travis Kelce

David Eulitt/Getty Images

He’s team captain, and she’s on the bleachers.

Taylor Swift left the Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, September 24, with offensive captain and tight end Travis Kelce.

Sports anchor Jarrett Payton captured the pair leaving Arrowhead Stadium together in a video that was spread widely on social media.

Taylor was decked out with a Chiefs jacket tied around her waist and red sneakers to match, while Travis sported a blue and white denim ensemble from KidSuper Studios, notably called the “1989 Bedroom Painting.”

Taylor watched Sunday’s game from Travis’s suite and was seated next to his mother, Donna Kelce. The Chiefs ended up beating the Chicago Bears with a final score of 41-10.

She was also pictured riding shotgun in the front seat of Travis’ convertible after leaving the stadium with him Sunday night, à la one of her first hits, “Our Song.”

Taylor is, of course, a little over a month away from releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version). She is currently on a break between stops on her popular Eras Tour, which resumes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 9.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.