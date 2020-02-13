Taylor Swift leads music nominees for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Taylor Swift leads the music nominations for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, which were unveiled today.
Taylor scored five nods, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song for “You Need to Calm Down,” Favorite Music Collaboration for “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Movie Actress, for her role in CATS.
Other music nominees include Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will take place on March 22 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Chance the Rapper is set to host the show.
Here are the music nominees:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At the Disco
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SONG
“7 rings” -- Ariana Grande
“bad guy” -- Billie Eilish
“Memories” -- Maroon 5
“Old Town Road” -- Lil Nas X
“Sucker” -- Jonas Brothers
“You Need to Calm Down” -- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“10,000 Hours” -- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
“I Don’t Care” -- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“ME!” -- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road (Remix)” -- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” -- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sunflower” -- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
City Girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.