Taylor Swift leads music nominees for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

NickelodeonTaylor Swift leads the music nominations for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, which were unveiled today.

Taylor scored five nods, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song for “You Need to Calm Down,” Favorite Music Collaboration for “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Movie Actress, for her role in CATS.

Other music nominees include Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will take place on March 22 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Chance the Rapper is set to host the show.

Here are the music nominees:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SONG

“7 rings” -- Ariana Grande

“bad guy” -- Billie Eilish

“Memories” -- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road” -- Lil Nas X

“Sucker” -- Jonas Brothers

“You Need to Calm Down” -- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“10,000 Hours” -- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care” -- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!” -- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)” -- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” -- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower” -- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.