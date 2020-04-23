Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello featured in 'People''s Most Beautiful issue

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAPop star beauties Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and Lizzo are among the stars featured in People's new Most Beautiful issue, the cover of which features Kate Hudson and her mom Goldie Hawn.

Taylor is one of the magazine's Beauties of the Year, dubbed The Lover after her current album, and she reveals how the current national shutdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her.

"For so long, I've just been so obsessed with working and creating and never stopping," she explains. But now that she's been forced to slow down, Taylor shares, "I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music."

Lizzo is also one of People's Beauties of the Year. Dubbed "The Pop Queen," she tells the magazine that she's enjoying not having to get glammed up all the time.

"I think it's cool that we get the opportunity to turn off," Lizzo says. "My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup, just grow my 'fro out and walk around naked in my own garden. That's the goal."

Lady Gaga is highlighted in the Beauties Giving Back feature, for the work she does with her Born This Way Foundation. Alicia Keys is also included for her She Is the Music initiative, to increase the number of women working in the industry.

Camila is featured in a section called A Beautiful Bond, about mothers and daughters. Camila poses with her 51-year-old mom, Sinuhe, about whom she says, "She owns her vulnerabilities. She is my role model for the kind of woman I want to become."

People's Most Beautiful Issue in on newsstands Friday.

