Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande make "Time" 100 Most Influential People list; Taylor to perform at "Time 100" gala

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande aren't just influential pop superstars: They're among the 100 most influential people in the world.

That's according to Time magazine, which has put together its annual list of the biggest influencers across a number of categories, including Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

In the latter category, we have Taylor and Lady Gaga, who are included among names like Michelle Obama and Spike Lee. In the Artists category, you'll find Ariana Grande, BTS and Khalid.

Shawn Mendes has penned a tribute to Taylor for the mag. Celine Dion wrote one for Lady Gaga. Halsey wrote one for BTS, Troye Sivan wrote one for Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys penned one for Khalid.

Shawn writes of Taylor, "[She] makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her — her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible."

"Ari is breaking the rules and is a force who understands how music should work in 2019. Her love of her fans and of music guide her every move," writes Troye of Ariana.

"She marched to the beat of her own drum, knowing that her message of individuality was a way to express her inner strength," writes Celine of Gaga. "What makes her even more special, and such a powerful influence on society, is that she empowers her fans to adopt the very same values in their lives."

Taylor and Khalid will both perform at the 2019 Time 100 Gala, taking place April 23. Three days later, she'll release something...most assume it'll be a new single.

