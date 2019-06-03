Taylor Swift kicks off Pride Month by showing support for Equality Act and LGBTQ community

Valheria Rocha

Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month this weekend with a statement on equality.

Saturday, Taylor penned an open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, urging the Senate to support the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the workplace, in their homes and in schools.

“I respect your position in our country and your ability to really impact positive moves forward,” Taylor wrote. “Please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit hard and unfair discrimination.”

Taylor also started a petition in support of the Equality Act, which had nearly 100,000 signatures as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Later on Saturday, Taylor continued her celebration of Pride Month during her headlining set at Wango Tango in Los Angeles.

“It's wonderful to be spending this particular evening with you because today is the first day of Pride Month," she told the crowd. "You know, a lot of my songs are about love and I just feel like who you love, how you identify -- you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life. You should have the same exact rights as everybody else."

Dressed in a rainbow outfit, Taylor’s set included her new tune, “ME!” with Brendon Urie, as well as “Delicate,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

