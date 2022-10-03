Taylor Swift keeps ‘Midnights’ mayhem going with new song title

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has revealed another song title on her forthcoming new album, Midnights.

As part of her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series, Taylor plucked another ball from her spinning bingo cage and revealed it as track three: “Anti-Hero.” We now have six track titles from the album, as “Anti-Hero” joins “Maroon,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” “Vigilante S**t,” and “Mastermind.”

Taylor also announced that CDs of Midnights, featuring artwork hand-signed by her, are now for sale at her merch store. They’re available in four colors — Mahogany, Jade Green, Blood Moon and Moonstone Blue — but only until Tuesday at 11:59 pm ET.

Midnights, Taylor’s 10th studio album, is out October 21.

