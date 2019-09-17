Taylor Swift is joining Season 17 of “The Voice” as the “Mega Mentor”!

But will she get to sit in a spinning chair?! That’s why I would do the show!

This isn’t the first time Swift has lent her talents to The Voice. She also served as the Mega Mentor during the series’ seventh season in 2014. She was last seen on the show during the season 16 finale, when she took the stage to perform her hit “ME!” with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco.

Season 17 will be the first cycle without star and original coach Adam Levine, who departed the reality competition earlier this year.

The Voice returns on NBC Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

