Taylor Swift is "ecstatic" to be headlining UK's Glastonbury Festival

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA2020 is the year of festival appearances for Taylor Swift, including her own Lover Fest East and West. But she's just landed the headlining slot at what's arguably the most prestigious and most legendary festival in all of Europe: The U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival.

Taylor announced the news on her socials on Sunday by posting a photo of herself holding up a promotional front-page image of the Glastonbury Free Press, which reads, "Sunday night Taylor Made for Glastonbury!"

"I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!" she wrote.

The June 28 appearance at the festival's Pyramid Stage will mark Taylor's first-ever appearance at Glastonbury. Festival organizer Michael Eavis said in a statement, "I’m so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining...she’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”

Eavis' daughter Emily Eavis, the festival's co-organizer, tweeted, "TAYLOR! YES!"

Taylor's in pretty good company: Beatles legend Paul McCartney is headlining the Saturday night slot of the festival, and Supremes icon Diana Ross will perform earlier on Sunday. Friday night's headliner is yet to be announced, but according to the BBC, Emily Eavis says it'll be a male artist making his Glastonbury debut.

Tickets to Glastonbury sold out in October, but on April 19, a resale for unwanted and unpaid tickets will take place.

Taylor is also performing at London's BST festival in Hyde Park on July 11.

In other Taylor news, you can see footage of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake online now -- she celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday in New York City with her pals, including Todrick Hall, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Taylor's childhood BFF Abigail.

