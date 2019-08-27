Taylor Swift hits some milestones with her VMA wins

Courtesy MTV

Courtesy MTVThere were a lot of career milestones being met at the MTV Video Music Awards last night...including first-time wins for the Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X.

But there were some other records set that you may not know about. According to Billboard, Taylor Swift became just the fourth artist to win Video of the Year twice as a lead artist. She won for “You Need to Calm Down” four years after taking the trophy for “Bad Blood.” Only Eminem, Rihanna and Beyonce have done the same.

Taylor is also only the second artist to take Video of the Year for a video she co-directed, following Kendrick Lamar for “HUMBLE.”

Ariana Grande won Artist of the Year; it was the second year in a row a female took home that prize. Camila Cabello won it last year.

Billie Eilish won Best New Artist at the ripe old age of 17, becoming the youngest VMA winner for that award since her idol Justin Bieber won it at the age of 16 in 2010.

And Cardi B won Best Hip-Hop for “Money,” making her the third female rapper ever to win in that category, following Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj.

