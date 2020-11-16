Taylor Swift has started re-recording old music, has refused partnership with new owners of her masters

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has now responded via social media to reports that music manager Scooter Braun has sold her master recordings to an investment firm. The bottom line is that she was initially hopeful that Braun would be out of her life, but was then crushed to learn that under the terms of the sale, he would continue to profit from her music “for many years.”

So therefore, Taylor reports that she’s started re-recording her old songs, just as she said she would.

In her letter to fans, Taylor claims that she and her team have been negotiating with Braun to buy her masters back from him, but, she says, he would not allow it unless she signed an “ironclad Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive.”

Her team told her this was “absolutely NOT normal,” and because she wouldn’t do it, he would not even give her team a price.

Then, the people who bought her masters from Scooter, Shamrock Holdings, reached out to her to let her know about the purchase. However, Taylor was dismayed to learn that “under their terms, Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalog for many years.”

As a result, she told Shamrock — in a letter that she also posted — that she would not partner with them on any plans to monetize her catalog, because “Braun’s participation was a non-starter” for her.

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling,” she concludes. “I have plenty of surprises in store.”

After thanking fans for their support through “this ongoing saga,” she signs off, “I love you guys and I’m just gonna keep cruising, as they say.”

By Andrea Dresdale

