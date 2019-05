Taylor Swift’s latest song “ME!” has reached the number one spot on the U.K. charts.

This marks Taylor’s third number one song on the U.K. charts following in the footsteps of “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Gorgeous.” Taylor managed to boot Billie English from the top spot after his song “Bad Guy” was tops for two weeks.

